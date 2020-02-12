Alex Hopkins

Music: The rock legend that Madonna All Her Trix taught

Music, Leicester Square Theater

Delusions drive survival, especially with hidden rock stars. And only a few aged, crazy rockers are taller than the fictional former arena queen Billie Trix, who Frances Barber plays music on the one-woman show.

Already in 2001, Barber stole the show as a drug-dependent nightclub hostess Billie in the musical Closer to Heaven by Pet Shop Boys / Jonathan Harvey. We didn’t want any more, and it just seems right and appropriate that she get her own show that returns to London after a short run last year. Closely structured in an hour, music offers an uncensored insight into Trix ‘scandalous life as the ultimate party girl with a “clitoris like a treble clef”.

Barber’s Trix takes to the stage with a headdress that makes Grace Jones appear reluctant, and dismisses Madonna, who is performing her Madame X show at the nearby Palladium at the time of release, as a second-rate impersonator in no time. Others who have dared to cross this wild, uncompromising Berlin bomb are Andy Warhol, the Beatles and Salvador Dali. The genius of Jonathan Harvey’s script means that despite Trix’s narcissism, we are outraged that such mortals have dared to kidnap this once legendary actor – a woman who, despite her bravery, is a fragile, lovable being.

Six songs by Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe accompany Trix’s enthusiasm and include the great hymn of the defiant Friendly Fire from Closer to Heaven. Whether it’s a high-octane disco or Latin shuffle – the indomitable barber plays every number with incredible majesty.

Barber snorts cola, boasting of seducing Prince Harry and Donald Trump (apparently a penis like a walnut), buzzing across the stage or tapping on their tambourine to signal another change in Trix’s turbulent career. By the time she sings the last number in the series – the wonderfully hopeful For Every Moment – it is impossible to imagine another actor who has the raw talent and the courage to play this grotesque yet iconic comic Creation to live.

Music, Leicester Square Theater, 6 Leicester Place, WC2H 7BX. Tickets £ 22.50 – £ 42.50 until March 1st 2020.