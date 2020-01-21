advertisement

The latest designs were unveiled in summer 2019. Picture: Museum of London

We have known for a few years that the excellent Museum of London will leave its home on the London Wall and move to a new location in Smithfield. So far we know the following about the move.

When does the Museum of London move to its new home?

A video released in 2016 suggested an opening date for the new Museum of London in 2021, but that’s no longer sustainable. At the time of writing, 2024 is stated as the planned opening date. The planning application was submitted by the museum in January 2020. So you still have enough time to visit the old site.

Where is the Museum of London moving to?

View over the new Museum of London. Picture: Museum of London / Secchi Smith

The Museum of London’s new home will be in the market buildings in West Smithfield, some of which have been empty and dilapidated for about 30 years.

According to the plans on the website, the museum will take over both the general market and the poultry market. The General Market Building is the dome building at the west end of the market building, located between Farringdon Street in the west and Poultry Avenue in the east.

Image: museum.london

The poultry market building is located between West Poultry Avenue and East Poultry Avenue. Shops facing the street will be installed around these buildings.

In 2017 we did some renovation work behind the scenes:

The meat market building between East Poultry Avenue and Lindsey Street will not be part of the new museum, but it is expected to be part of a new cultural district with shops and event spaces.

At the 2014 poultry market. Photo: Matt Brown

The Museum of London will also take over a smaller building called “The Annexe” across the street.

The appendix. Photo: Londonist

The new location is only 800 m away from the current museum location at the London Wall 150 and was selected due to the region’s history, creativity and good transport connections. The Elizabeth Line travels just a few minutes’ walk from Farringdon Station – though it is becoming increasingly likely that the new museum will be operational long before Farringdon sniffs out a Crossrail train.

Where does the Smithfield Meat Market go?

In the current Smithfield Meat Market

Smithfield has had a cattle market for 800 years and the Smithfield Market has existed in its current form since Victorian times … but it will all end soon.

Dagenham Docks is currently being proposed on site for a new mega market that will merge the meat market with the New Spitalfield fruit and vegetable market and the Billingsgate fish market. However, many traders are against this move and say it is too far for their customers to travel.

Why is the Museum of London moving?

According to museum director Sharon Ament “we are bursting at the seams” and “we are not connected”. The new location is intended to give the museum more space to display its impressive collection of more than seven million objects and to offer the capacity for two million visitors a year. In terms of connectivity, there is the Crossrail mentioned above, and plans for multiple street-level entrances will likely make the museum more welcoming and easier to find than the current entrance to a highwalk on the London Wall.

What will the new Museum of London look like?

One of the latest design images that was unveiled in summer 2019

We have seen several plans of what the new museum could look like in recent years, from the foreign language (Lord Mayor’s Coach sticking to the side of the building?) To the beauty. The plans had to be changed due to preparatory work, not least due to the discovery of an unknown tangle of basements under the building.

What the interior could look like according to the latest plans

In summer 2019, new plans were unveiled, which the teams of architects Stanton Williams and Asif Khan recreated with Julian Harrap Architects and imitated by artists inside and outside the building.

The plans show the metal beams and beams left on site with banners and other artifacts, while the high ceilings provide a bright and airy space.

Does a train run through the middle of the new Museum of London?

The Thameslink wall is unlikely to pass.

One of the possible designs for the new museum showed glass walls that gave an insight into the Thameslink tracks, with the trains running in front of the museum visitors. The Thameslink tunnels run directly below the museum (see picture above), but did not make it into the final plans and were probably more of an eye-catcher than a viable option.

What is the culture mile?

Oh yes, you may have heard how the term “cultural mile” was used around the new museum, although the idea has been around for a long time. It refers to a collection of arts, cultural, and educational establishments within the Square Mile that range from St. Paul’s Cathedral in the south to LSO St. Luke’s in the north and Farringdon in the east to Moorgate in the west, with a focus on Barbican. Of course, the Museum of London is already part of it at its current location and will remain so in its new location.

Learn more about the cultural mile.

What will happen to the old London museum?

What the new center for music could look like. Concept: exterior view. Courtesy of Diller Scofidio + Renfro

The current home of the Museum of London is expected to be converted into a Center for Music, a collaborative project by the nearby Barbican, the London Symphony Orchestra and the Guildhall School of Music & Drama that will house performances, rehearsals, and educational spaces.

Preliminary designs for the ultra-modern concert hall by the designers Diller Scofidio + Renfro show an angled tower made of wood and glass. It is certainly different from the roundabout that is currently on the London Wall.

As the move and renovation are still a few years away, no plans have been confirmed at the time of creation.

Is the Museum of London Docklands moving?

No, the Museum of London’s Eastern Outpost, the Museum of London Docklands, has no plans to move from its residence in Canary Wharf – and rightly so, because where should there be a Docklands museum except in the Docklands.

Find out more about the relocation of the Museum of London and stay up to date on the museum’s website and museum.london.

