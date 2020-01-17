Murder investigation initiated after a man's body was found in a house in Stalybridge

advertisement

A murder investigation was launched after a man’s body was found in a house in Tameside.

Greater Manchester police said officers were called to Stalybridge’s Sand Street on Friday after reports of a man’s welfare concern.

advertisement

The body of a 47-year-old man was discovered there.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death is planned.

However, police have announced that a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Neither were named by the Force.

The arrested man remained in police custody on Friday night for questioning.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Police officers described a “quick investigation” and said they would work to clarify the circumstances of the tragedy.

There is said to be no threat to the entire community.

The cobblestone street with its mostly terraced houses connects Set Street with Hollins Street.

We’ll bring you updates as soon as we get them below

advertisement