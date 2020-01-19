Murder investigation initiated after a man was found stabbed to death

advertisement

A murder investigation is ongoing after a man has been stabbed.

The police said he was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday afternoon.

Detectives are said to be “at a very early stage” in a murder investigation.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police and emergency services were asked to report that a man had been stabbed to death at an address on Edleston Street in Accrington, Lancashire.

That was just before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

It was confirmed that a man found there was dead at the scene.

He was not named and no age for him was published by Lancashire Constabulary.

Lancashire police have launched a homicide probe

There have been no reports of arrests or other injuries.

Witnesses reported that armed police officers were also called.

According to Lancs Live, a white forensic tent is said to have risen at the scene and part of the road has been sealed off.

In a statement, the Lancashire police said: “We were called today, Sunday, shortly before 1:00 p.m., for a report saying that a man was stabbed to an address on Edleston Street in Accrington.

“Paramedics visited the address, but unfortunately the man was found dead at the scene.

“A murder investigation has started and is at a very early stage.”

No further details have been released.

