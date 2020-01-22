advertisement

Murder indictment for the spring woman accused of overflowing an accomplice

A spring woman with an extensive rap magazine was accused of murder after allegedly running over her partner in crime during a daring chase with high-stakes on Tuesday morning through North Houston.

Diawannah Corteasher Thomas, 54, was also accused of severe mistreatment of a police officer and DWI crime, charges that keep her in prison instead of a total amount of $ 150,000 in bonds. Thomas was behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck that was noticed by an off-duty police officer from Houston who left Sunny’s Food Mart in Bauman’s 9800 block at 12:45 pm on Tuesday after reports of burglary into the company.

Thomas and two other men who suspected the burglary were in the U-Haul as she drove away, the police said. Officers caught up with the truck and tried to stop it, but Thomas reportedly refused to stop.

Both of her accomplices tried to jump out of the moving truck, according to police One managed to jump safely along Yale Street near Parker early, prosecutors said in court on Tuesday.

The other suspect tried to stand out but slipped, prosecutors said. He hung on the passenger mirror as Thomas turned, hitting the man under the truck’s rear tires while the chase ran down Main Street under North Loop 610.

He was declared dead by paramedics.

Thomas kept driving after he had run over the man, the police said. She finally stopped after she hit a patrol car and was hit with nail strips nearby.

“Fleeing the police is so dangerous,” Asst. Chief Larry Satterwhite said in the morning of the chase. “This man may have been involved (in the burglary), but now we have lost him. It is very sad.”

Thomas is confronted with life in prison because of the murder and the severe mistreatment of a police prosecutor, both first-degree crimes. Its criminal history goes back to 1989 and includes criminal arrests for theft, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of drugs and prostitution, according to court records.

