Suspect arrested 18 hours after the crime.



Ajman police officers arrested a 38-year-old Asian man for murdering his compatriot by stabbing him several times in a restaurant in Ajman. Officials told the Khaleej Times that the murder victim had multiple stab wounds in his body.

However, the police identified the suspect and caught him 18 hours after the crime was committed in coordination with the Dubai police. The suspect was caught trying to call a taxi to Dubai International Airport to flee the country.

Lt. Col. Ahmed Saeed Al-Nuaimi, CID director of the Ajman police, said they received a call on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. reporting a murder in the Al-Liywara 1 area near the Mussala site in Ajman has been. Immediately afterwards, a team of officers, including the forensics department, the crime scene and the ambulance, arrived at the scene of the crime.

After collecting evidence, the police interrogated bystanders at the scene. They later revealed that the victim was accompanied by three other people in a restaurant, and suddenly one of them attacked the victim with a knife and stabbed him several times. He later fled from the scene by getting into a taxi with his accomplices.

The police confiscated the murder weapon, a white knife that the defendant had left in a taxi that he took after the crime was committed. The accomplices were then identified and arrested. Al-Nuaimi said the arrests were made in coordination with the Dubai police in Bur Dubai.

Afkar Abdullah