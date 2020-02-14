Garrett Fitzgerald, the straightforward rugby man from Münster, who oversaw the greatest days of the province as a coach and CEO, passed away. He was 65 years old.

The driving force behind Munster’s rise to the European power plant has been fighting disease for some time, but he did most things in the same pragmatic and balanced manner.

Garrett Fitzgerald was the longest serving CEO in Irish rugby. When he first got behind the CEO’s desk in 1999, there was no manual or roadmap. But he had already been a player and trainer at clubs, schools and minors and had mastered the province’s shock win against Bob Dwyers Touring Wallabies at Musgrave Park in 1992.

Although many have been referred to as “Mr. Munster” in recent decades, he lived and breathed it every day. He was able to deal with complex business, contract and communication situations in a remarkably phlegmatic manner. He only retired as CEO in June 2019.

The province issued a statement late Friday expressing “great sadness” at his death and expressed its deepest sympathy for his wife Áine, the children Megan, Jamie and Michael and the extended family O’Donnell-Fitzgerald.

“Garrett led the province’s rise in the professional era, overseeing a period of 20 years that produced the greatest days for the province with success on and off the field.

“Most recently, the former Münster boss received an honorary doctorate from the University of Limerick, which was awarded the Richard Harris Patron and was awarded by the Federation of Irish Sport for his outstanding contribution to sport.

Gerry O’Shea, chairman of the Munster Rugby Board, added: “With a hands-on approach, Garrett was the driving force behind the successful transition from Munster rugby to the professional era, turning the province into a club that is held so high looking over the rugby landscape.

“Garrett showed great humility and always made sure that it was never about him and always about the Munster Rugby people.

“He has played a leading role in shaping the history of the province through his hard work and dedicated service over the past twenty years, leaving a lasting legacy that we will be grateful for forever.”