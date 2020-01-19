Munster needs that rare thing in professional sports

advertisement

The weekend results ended Munster’s slim chances to qualify before a turnstile opened in Thomond Park on Sunday.

It felt fitting enough. Introducing the quarter-finals at the back of a series of Rube Goldberg-style results in Sale, Lyon and Barnet is just not what Munster ever strives for. They would have taken it for sure, but it would feel like winning a race just because everyone in front of you was just starting to cross the finish line.

advertisement

Nice? Certainly. Funny? Certainly. But not what a club that reliably wants to challenge for this trophy at the top of the competition should do.

With that in mind, Sunday’s match was just as much about the future as it was to beat an Ospreys side that could finally boast North, Tipuric, and Alun Wyn Jones. A win was important, not because of the match points offered, but as a harbinger of what could come, both this season and next.

So if you are wondering why 19,891 people got up early on a cold Sunday morning, step into the car to Limerick and click through the Thomond Park tourniquets for what was essentially a dead rubber, look at the newer names in the selection . The inclusion of Fineen Wycherley, Calvin Nash, Jack O’Sullivan, Ben Healy and Craig Casey in the team of the match day was just as equal as Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and CJ Stander.

Regardless of what happened on the field against Ospreys, this game had the feeling of being less about today and much more about the big days in the future.

The first half was a mixed bag and, in some respects, an illustration of where Munster should do something better in the coming months. Munster struggled to get any kind of offensive platform in the middle of the field against a large Ospreys package. Say what you want about the Ospreys this season – and you can say a lot – but they had a number of starting Welsh internationals and guys who are comfortably test-standard in their pack and Munster played a lot of their phase play on the hind foot as a result.

The Munster line-up did the work to finally drag the osprey back in the second quarter, when Murray, Hanrahan and Arnold captured the Swansea region in midfield to prepare the big boys for short-range finishes.

In the second half, Munster comfortably pulled away for a 33-6 win, with the young dollars playing a major role in sending the Thomond Park crowd home along Shelbourne Road and Sexton Street, quite happy with a buzz about what might be this and could still be this season

The focus should now be on the PRO14. A semi-final at home is absolutely feasible and a victory there will ensure a definitive appearance where everything can happen. The rumors about who might be playing in the red next season are great, but only they, if they are confirmed, won’t be enough. Munster needs the young weapons that occur here and boys like Knox, Daly, Coombes and others to really go on.

In the end, Munster needs the rarest thing in professional sport time.

If the first half of this season has shown anything, there is still a gap between Munster and the very best parties in Europe. In any case, it is an album with the biggest hits of the semi-final opposition that Munster could not completely overcome, but it has shown where Munster needs to improve.

I think that the gap has been closed in previous seasons, but not enough to realistically expect Munster to beat these top sides at full strength. The team that took off from the tough 2015/2016 season has brought Munster to three semi-finals in four seasons, but it is clear that something else must be added to the mix in the tight five, midfield and elsewhere around that glass ceiling to break.

That was true in 2017 against Saracens in the Aviva. It was true against Racing in Bordeaux 2018 and it was true last April against Saracens, financially christened the eyeballs as they were and are. It has been true for two seasons in a row against Leinster in the PRO14.

What makes this season different? I think it is the relative willingness of good quality young players such as Wycherley, Casey, O’Sullivan, Knox, Daly and others to take that step. They have to, to be honest.

The coaching additions from Larkham and Rowntree will be a factor, you would imagine, but even the best coaches need week to week training time and cohesion to build whatever they are trying to build. That coaching disruption combined with the compressed season of Munster against the best opposition post World Cup, injuries to key players such as Kilcoyne, Carbery and Beirne, and an inability to hold a consistent team for longer than two weekends did not help either , but they won ‘it matters the way it looks now.

Munster has not won a trophy since 2011 and the goal of everyone involved in the club in the stands, in the boardroom and on the pitch is to make that possible. Going out of Europe in January is not part of that plan, but if the rest of this season is used productively, it may be a step back that pays dividends in the coming seasons.

Although this European season has ultimately been a failure, the rest of the PRO14 season is not being written off. The next time Munster enters the field, it is up against Zebre in February and the young players who made a name in the first half of the season will be tasked with pushing Munster back to the top of Conference B and keeping them there.

Munster needs time and patience, but without European rugby for the rest of the season and some young players making waves, they might get it.

– The author is the editor of the Three Red Kings website.

advertisement