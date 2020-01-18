Munster is looking for a miracle to escape blues in January

advertisement

The permutations can be complicated, but with their European destination now out of their control, the Munster mission is clear and simple.

Nothing but a victory with bonus points at Ospreys in Thomond Park tomorrow gives Johann van Graan the chance to come out of Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 and in the quarterfinals and even that may not be good enough if results in other pools fail to make their way today .

Munster also knows that Saracens, who play their round six game at home for Pool 4 winners Racing 92 at the same time under the very real threat of relegation to the English championship for their breaches of the Premiership salary limit, could also weaken their hopes.

A victory for Saracens, currently second three points ahead of Munster, would secure second place and invalidate the province’s efforts, but Graan knows that his players will fight to the bitter end, even if they favored themselves little in the foregoing have proven rounds.

“It’s very simple, we have to go out and win a bonus point to give ourselves a chance,” the head coach said.

“It doesn’t really matter what happens in the other games. If Saracens beat Racing, we obviously can’t make it.

We may have enough points or more points than other teams, only two clubs from a pool can qualify, so I think we play the same time and we just have to do what we can and then if the chips are our great, and if that is not the case, we would have had opportunities early in the competition.

“There was a big moment against Racing at home in round two, a big moment against Saracens away, a penalty opportunity that we didn’t use to take a point, and we were on our way to Racing last weekend. After 71 minutes we were still ahead so we left one or two points behind during the five games. ”

The points left in Limerick, London and Paris during the previous four pool games have to think seriously whether Munster is making progress or not tomorrow afternoon and in the aftermath of leading Racing 22-20 with 10 minutes to go last Sunday in La Défense Arena only to slide to a 39-22 defeat, Van Graan relies on its players to learn from those precious laps, starting against winless Ospreys.

“I think it’s a very important question. We spoke about it as a group. Both of our losses in this competition this year were against the two semi-finalists of the previous two years.

“We want to believe that we started very well against Racing.

“You can’t give them a head start with those spoilers – indeed, we went up 9-0 after 18 minutes.

“From the point of view of the Saracens, quite similar, halfway through the semi last year the score was 12-9 and they took that kind of us away in the second half and that was a big point of attention for us, that second half. Remember that we were 9-3, we missed a kick on goal and the two Vunipola brothers scored two attempts.

“So yes, there is an improvement. Unfortunately, we have met two of the best teams in Europe in our pool, so we have to improve, we have to learn our lessons and that has to be reflected in the results. ”

At first sight, Ospreys are an ideal opportunity to recover and kick off the second half of the season, even if it is only the Guinness PRO14 that Munster can concentrate on. Despite their five defeats against five in Europe this period, Van Graan feels that the Wales region can be a dangerous opposition, especially with their Wales stars returning to the line-up after their run to the World Cup semi-final.

“They are a quality side. One or two things didn’t go their way. In terms of cards, they had bad luck in Europe to admit a few and then they were no longer in it. Even in the away match against Racing, they came back after they were down. They literally have nothing to lose.

They have Alun Wyn Jones back who is a person I respect very much and you can see he means a lot to that team and they fought very well against a Saracens team at the weekend, so it’s a new rugby game on Sunday afternoon.

Munster’s ongoing injury battle can further hamper their ambition with the international Keith Earls and Jean Kleyn both ruled out that they had been dealing with Racing last Sunday. Wing Earls injured one knee during the week, while Kleyn was omitted from the team of the match day after being sent for a scan for a neck injury sustained in Paris.

With Shane Daley, who made scrum-half Craig Casey his European debut in the last minutes off the bench last week, injuring a thumb this week, Earls’ spot on the left wing is handed over to the next line debutant, Calvin Nash, while Fineen Wycherley replaces Kleyn in the second row alongside Billy Holland, making his 225th Munster appearance.

Daley’s absence from the substitutions offers the chance for a Champions Cup debut this weekend to 20-year-old fly-half Ben Healy, while a similar opening has been made for another impressive academy player, back-rower Jack O’Sullivan who replaces Chris Cloete on a couch that does not show a closing cover for the second week in a row.

Munster lives dangerously in several ways.

