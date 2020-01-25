advertisement

Wonderkind and 12-year-old author, Munachi Mbonu, a student of Atlantic Hall School, Lagos, has received praise for the publication of her third book entitled, Father’s will.

Father’s will is fantasy interwoven with science fiction, in which the main character, a super agent, shows innate powers to solve world-shaking things. Munachi is the author of two earlier books with the title “Hidden” and “Chidubem”.

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu belonged to the distinguished personalities at the unveiling ceremony. The governor, who was visibly impressed, praised the teenage author and encouraged her not to engage in her efforts.

“Munachi is undoubtedly on its way to greatness. She has determined her path and I must say without a doubt that heaven is her limit, “said the governor.

The President of Atlantic Hall Educational Trust Council, Taiwo Taiwo expressed deep pride in Munachi and described it as an embodiment of the school’s mission to raise critical thinkers and the best talents for the 21st century.

Taiwo added that the young author “is academically sound, has great social skills, and is a versatile embodiment of the great young talents that our nation produces.”

“We are especially proud that Munachi has built in our culture of strong academics, great extracurricular skills and a nice embrace of innate talent. Munachi is extremely talented, “she testified.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari who inspired the latest publication, Father’s will, was full of praise for the author.

“If we are going to encourage young people like this, the brain drain is a thing of the past. Crime will decrease dramatically as young people become more focused and strive for their personal growth, “Kyari noted.

School principal, Andrew Jedras confirmed the school’s determination to consolidate in its record of excellence. “We have aligned our strategic thinking, plans and direction to ensure that the education that students receive at Atlantic Hall reflects our transformative approach; one that is more than knowledge acquisition, but which is at the core dedicated to creating a group of young top people who are fit for a global 21st century, ”said Jedras.

He reiterated the school’s willingness to sharpen the skills and talents of young students in an effort to prepare them for excellence.

