Mumbai travel advice issued in the midst of virus outbreak - News

All incoming passengers from China to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here will be subjected to a “thermal screening” to detect new corona virus, an official here said Saturday.

The precautionary measure is taken in view of the recent one outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new corona virus in Wuhan city in Hubei province in China, an official spokesperson said. The virus is likely to spread worldwide.

CSMIA medical teams have activated a health counter and thermal scanners in the pre-immigration area for incoming passengers arriving by Air China and RwandAir, operating flights between Mumbai and China.

The measure complies with the latest guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) to detect whether a traveler is suffering from the symptoms of the new corona virus.

The passenger (s) involved are immediately isolated in a hospital reserved for CSMIA. The airport will submit a daily report to the government on passenger scanning.

As announced by China, this is a new type of corona virus that is different from all other human corona viruses. The WHO has indicated symptoms such as fever, breathing difficulties and chest x-rays showing bilateral lung infiltrates as the causes of pneumonia.

It has also been advised to avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory tract infections, frequent hand washing and contact with dead farm animals or wild animals. Infected travelers must use the correct cough etiquettes.

CSMIA is the first airport in the country with seven ambulances, three of which have an advanced life support system, available 24 hours a day on its premises. It is also the only airport with more than 100 automated external defibrillators and a mini hospital with 10 beds. It also has agreements with more than 20 hospitals to handle medical emergencies.

