The latest Mumbai police video on Twitter leaves Internet users divided as it strangely prompts drivers not to honk while waiting for the signal.

The Mumbai police are often known for their bizarre reactions to tweets and interesting videos that remind drivers of compliance with traffic regulations. The almost two-minute video shows how Mumbai drivers are surprised: the more they sound the horn, the longer it takes to wait for the signal.

Horn not okay, please!

Find out how @MumbaiPolice presses the mute button on # Mumbai’s ruthless honker. #HonkResponsibly pic.twitter.com/BAGL4iXiPH

– Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice), January 31, 2020

You have given the video a title: ‘Horn not okay, please! Find out how @MumbaiPolice presses the mute button on # Mumbai’s ruthless honker. #HonkVerantwortlich. The video also shows the new tactic with which the Mumbai police are examining the nuisance by placing the “punishment signal” – a decibel meter box.

The bulls combined these decibel meters with traffic signals at selected locations in the city to measure the horn. If the decibel level exceeds the 85 dB mark, the signal is reset and stays red longer, which means that drivers also have to wait longer for the signal.

The video shows surprised reactions from drivers waiting for the red light to turn green due to the incessant honking.

The video collected more than 7,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets in just a few hours.

