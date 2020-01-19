Mumbai Marathon: 64-year-old runner dies after a heart attack

advertisement

A 64-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest and died while running on Sunday in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. As many as 1,350 other runners needed medical help.

The incident took place at 9 am when Gajanan Maljalkar, a resident of Nallasopara, collapsed after crossing the 4 km long road for seniors. He was rushed to the Bombay hospital by the marathon volunteers, but was declared dead by the doctors on arrival. The body was later taken for post-mortem.

Another runner, Himanshu Thakker, 40, had to undergo angioplasty after he had a heart attack. Anil Sharma, HOD Cardiology, Bombay Hospital, who performed angioplasty, said the patient was stable after the procedure and was on the ICU for observation. Another participant, Sanjay Bafna, 51, who ran the half marathon, was admitted to ICU at Bombay Hospital after a stroke.

Dr. Vijay D ’Silva, director of critical care and medical affairs, Asian heart institute and medical director, Tata Mumbai Marathon and Procam International, said of the 55222 participants that 1,350 needed small medical assistance.

“Nineteen runners suffered severe dehydration. They receive intravenous rehydration therapy in the base camp and are sent home, “said Dr. D’Silva, adding that there were 17 hospital admissions – nine at Bombay Hospital, six at Lilavati Hospital and one at GT and Hinduja hospitals.

Fourteen runners were released around noon. They include, one that suffered from hyperkelemia, one with a fracture of the leg, and a runner who had jaw injury. Other cases were dehydration and severe cramps, Dr. said. D ‘Silva.

For the marathon, the Asian Heart Institute had set up 11 emergency medical stations along the route and equipped two basic medical camps (each with 40 and 20 beds) to cope with all emergencies.

The hospital has also deployed 12 cardiac ambulances (each with a doctor and a nurse to use the entire route), in addition to eight “mobile doctors” (doctors on motorcycles along the entire route). More than 500 volunteers from the hospital, including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and support staff, were on duty.

