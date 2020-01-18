Mumbai eateries, shopping malls remain open 24x7 in some areas from January 26: Aaditya Thackeray - News

advertisement

It is often referred to as the city that never sleeps and from January 26 it can literally be with shopping malls, multiplexes, shops and eateries in a few areas in Mumbai that stay open 24 hours on an experimental basis.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said to media people in Mumbai on Friday: “Shopping centers, multiplexes, shops and eateries to operate 24×7 on an experimental basis 24×7 in the communities of Mumbai. The decision will be implemented in a meeting on January 26. BMC and police officers. “As decided by the Maharashtra government, these sites remain open 24 hours a day in Fort and Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai and the Bandra Kurla complex in the west.

The state tourism minister said the administration will not enforce its decision on everyone. “The owners of the stores decide whether they want to open their eateries and shopping mall at night or not,” he said.

He said the move would help generate employment and revenue for the government.

