Mumbai 24x7: they are still baby steps

They say the city never sleeps. Or right?

Starting this weekend, Mumbai will do its best to make the tag come true. Forget London or Singapore, everything you want to do at night will be made available here, with the state government officially opening the services of the city 24×7.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who has been pushing his Mumbai 24×7 plan for years, announced this week: “From January 26, the policy will be implemented in Nariman Point, Kala Ghoda, BKC and mill connections.”

Shopping centers, stores, restaurants, multiplexes, salons and all institutions can now remain open 24×7 on condition that they do not serve alcohol. They do not need additional permission, as long as they have all required permissions from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai Fire Department, and the police.

A senior civil servant who did not want to be mentioned said that any commercial establishment that does not serve alcohol within a gated community, mill complex or commercial area may remain open 24×7. “They don’t need separate permissions, but the rules for serving alcohol remain the same,” the official said. Alcohol can currently only be served until 1.30 a.m.

Some branches in Mumbai have taken action and remain open until Friday evening. They plan to keep the crowds up until Sunday, while others are still testing the waters. But more than them, Mumbai’s 24×7 plan is a test of political will.

Who stays open?

Until now, shopping centers such as R City in Ghatkopar, Atria Mall in Worli, Phoenix in Lower Parel and Kurla, Growel’s 101 in Kandivali, Infiniti in Malad and Andheri, Star Mall in Dadar, Fun Republic in Andheri, apart from various restaurants in Kamala Mills have shown interest in staying open all night this weekend.

The Multiplex Association of India has said that multiplexes such as CR2 in Nariman Point and Viviana Cinepolis in Thane will have experimental late shows this weekend.

McDonald’s has announced that its seven restaurants will remain open all weekend. Apart from this, most large companies will wait for the response this weekend before they commit to the proposal. Most also said that they still need logistics and infrastructure.

Those on board have welcomed the initiative and explained its benefits.

For example, R City has prepared late night offers, offers and entertainment options. “We have given our retail partners the freedom to choose working hours and the deals they want to offer consumers,” said Santush Kumar Pandde, head of R City Mall.

The tourism department’s idea of ​​trying it out at the weekend, he said, will help shopping centers understand consumer behavior and profitability for different companies, “the basis on which this initiative can be adjusted in the long term”.

Westlife, with 315 restaurants – 94 in Mumbai and 46 within the BMC jurisdiction – keeps all seven McDonald’s restaurants open and plans to scale them up. “We are very excited about this move and believe that this will really make Mumbai a” maximum city “. It will boost the business for brands and generate employment, “said Saurabh Kalra, senior director, strategy and operations at Westlife Development (McD).” McDonald’s restaurants in many parts of the world are active 24X7 and have had considerable success. We hope to replicate this in Mumbai, “he said.

Sachin Dhanawade, chief operating officer, retail and real estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited (Growel’s 101), said: “We appreciate the 24×7 concept in Mumbai and are happy to support the initiative; however, we need feedback from our retail partners. “

While Growel’s 101 entertainment and food and beverage tenants have responded positively to the plan, most retailers are working on their projections of revenue and costs to assess the financial impact, he said. “We are also evaluating the cost impact that would be generated for tenants to support the initiative partially, if not fully. To start with, we can consider trying this on Friday and Saturday. “

The logistics

The initiative means that the police must increase their monitoring, while for the BMC it is only a matter of raising awareness about the new state of affairs.

“This is a facilitating facility; the laws were already in force. No new permissions are needed, “said a senior BMC official on condition of anonymity. The BMC poses frequently asked questions on its website, he said, and plans to launch a helpline for anyone who wants to report unwanted activities. “This is a self-regulatory policy: companies must adhere to the guidelines, otherwise their authorizations must be withdrawn.” For example, the excise department will revoke the liquor license if someone pours alcohol after the deadline. Food trucks, he said, cannot yet be started because a policy is in the offing.

On the other hand, the police keep watch at some locations – with some help from the institutions themselves.

On Thursday, the government instructed the police commissioner to prepare a proposal with regard to additional deployment that may be required.

Nine locations are on the police radar, where shopping malls and eateries can stay open all night, and if private institutions need police security, they have to pay for it, Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh said Thursday.

Mumbai police said that the fact that shopping centers will have their own security measures will help enforce law and order as soon as the change comes into effect. With sufficient lighting, security personnel and CCTV cameras in the locations, the police will focus more on the area outside and around them.

“We will increase the number of patrols and deployment in the relevant areas to ensure that there are no problems with law and order. We already have a CCTV camera network that allows us to view real-time events in the control room, “said Vinoy Kumar Choubey Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Mr Choubey said that meetings with the management of the branches will take place at the level of the police station, so that the police can get an idea of ​​the existing security measures and determine the deployment and patrolling accordingly.

Activities such as checking antisocial elements, especially those who commit thefts in busy areas, must be intensified.

Police officers said that special attention is only needed on weekends, just like on other days, people should go to work or bring their children to school the next morning.

Political pow-wow

Besides being a step towards making the city truly international and encouraging tourism, the success of the plan is a litmus test for Mr. Thackeray. The Shiv Sena member said on Friday that the London night economy is worth £ 5 billion and that the nightlife proposal could lead to large-scale employment. The Mumbai service sector employs around five lakh people, he said.

Thackeray conceptualized the Mumbai 24×7 project while still in the Yuva Sena. The move was seen as a new attempt by the Sena to distance himself from the avatar of his former “anti-Valentine’s Day” and make him more youthful.

But it is not exactly going smoothly. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ameet Satam had demanded that night markets be allowed in the city instead, and the two parties discussed the proposals several times in the BMC.

In 2018 the BJP-Sena government gave the green light and even issued a report subject to approval by the police.

The police were worried about law and order and the law was never implemented.

But earlier this month Mr. Thackeray, now Minister of Tourism and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, convened a meeting with City Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, along with representatives from different institutions. It was decided that the government would continue the policy.

However, on the basis of a 2017 report from Accenture consultancy, it is assumed that Mr Barve has informed the government that 6,500 additional police personnel will be needed if the nightlife plan is to be implemented in the city and not just in the pockets.

Mr. Friday said Thackeray that the police would not come under pressure. Because companies can no longer serve alcohol after 1.30 pm, the police only have to concentrate on possible issues related to law and order.

However, political parties are not convinced.

The BJP has criticized the project and has taken the often repeated argument out of its pocket: “it is against Indian culture.”

On Friday mr. Satam: “Mumbai needs livelihood, good roads, clear footpaths without infringement, good hawk policy, public transport … Nightlife is not the priority at the moment. Aping the West is not the solution. “

Mr. Satam has written to the city commissioner not to introduce nightlife in Juhu for security reasons.

What people want

If social media is an indication of what Mumbaikars think of the idea, it seems that not everyone is gung-ho. A Twitter user @ViolentVeggy wrote: “So I can get a haircut at 2 o’clock, go to the bank, but I can’t get a drink. Non-drinkers can get food all night long # Mumbaineversleeps. “

Another user @ amind1970 wrote: “… Does this mean that our festivals can also be celebrated after 10 p.m. Nightlife is associated with serious security threats and a burden for the police. The personnel in all these institutions must also commute back and forth, also think of their safety. Plus, the burden on trains, buses, cars, police, traffic police, etc. “

The move may be big bang for the time being, but almost everyone in Mumbai is looking to see if it will work.

What the 2017 report said

The previous BJP-Sena government in the state had ordered Accenture in 2017 for a report from the Ease of Business on the hospitality industry.

The report predicted that tourist spending and average stay in Mumbai will double if the 24×7 plan is implemented. The stay is linked to two days for domestic and four for foreign tourists in Mumbai.

The average tourist spending per day is £ 7,718 for foreign tourists and $ 3,141 for domestic tourists.

The report also predicted an increase in employment due to the existing 60 million (direct and indirect) jobs generated by the tourism sector in Maharashtra.

Of the 71 permissions required at bars and restaurants at the operational level, many are insignificant and should be removed, the report said.

Of the 142 permits, 29 would have to be merged, while the remaining 113 would have to be reduced to 20. The report recommended the abolition of permit spaces and permits for drinking.

Based on the report, the government announced that it would no longer have drinking permits. The Mumbai police, however, objected.

A letter from the Maharashtra Home Department had asked the then police commissioner to talk to the municipal commissioner to identify certain places where nightlife could be opened. But that never happened.

The task list

The BMC has issued various instructions to companies. Some of them are:

Make a promise to the excise department that they will not serve alcohol after 1.30 pm. Show this notification to customers

Permission to play music by live bands in competition areas in shopping centers can be considered, provided no tickets are sold

Permission to extend the screening time in theaters after 1 hour can be requested (Labor Department to provide clarification)

If the scheme succeeds, institutions may have to pay the police for their services

Authorities may consider extending the timing of public transportation such as BEST in these areas

(With input from Gautam S. Mengle, Lalatendu Mishra)

