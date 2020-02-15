JACKSONVILLE, Florida – The mother of a 6-year-old spoke up after her daughter was taken from her Florida school to a police car and taken to a mental hospital where she stayed for two days.

Martina Falk said she was angry and disappointed.

“But I think the biggest emotion I felt was helpless,” she said.

She said school staff called on Tuesday saying her special needs daughter, Nadia, had thrown chairs and had a tantrum.

The school has reportedly called an accredited medical health advisor who relied on the Baker Act, a Florida law that allows for the involuntary detention of people who are considered a threat to themselves and others.

The body cam video shows officials who question the school’s decision.

“I think they are pushing their buttons because when I got there they were so cooperative with me, talking and sitting down … She is perfect because she is fine. There is nothing wrong with her,” you hear him Officials say.

Now Nadia’s mother is asking for answers.

“There are so many parents who feel helpless, who feel just like me … and I won’t give up until I get justice,” said Falk.

Her lawyer also said they are considering legal action and said the school violated Nadia’s civil rights.

In a statement, Duval County Public Schools told ABC News that their employees had followed the procedure and acted lawfully, adding that “the police were absent from events that motivated the school to call the children’s leadership” ,

