Multiplayer survival game 'Pandemic Express' is free

In response to such a casual reception, developers Tallboys and tinyBuild have announced that their multiplayer first-person shooter Pandemic Express – zombie escapeThe game was first launched in September 2019 and is now available for free.

The game has optional microtransactions that allow you to buy game currency, although you can earn it through normal gaming. Under the new system, players earn stars (the game’s currency) by playing matches that can be spent on costumes, emojis, and in-game music. As a thank you, everyone who bought the game before switching to free-to-play will receive 2000 stars and access to all music tracks.

For those unfamiliar with Pandemic Express, the game has a group of 30 people trying to escape a zombie apocalypse. The infected player now has to chew the other 29 people’s brains as they run to catch the last move and fight the zombie hordes that have gathered against them.

