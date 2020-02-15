A multilevel security agreement will be made on Sunday for the Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s taking of ceremony in Ramlila Maidan.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and traffic regulations will apply in the area from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials said that 2,000 to 3,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, are used as part of the security measures.

Drones are likely to be used for surveillance.

According to official information, only one reporter and one camera person from each organization can report on the event.

The police had issued a traffic notice on the restrictions on Friday.

The streets leading to Ramlila Maidan will be under video surveillance, officials said.

Door frame metal detectors and luggage scanners are also installed in and around the floor. Mr. Kejriwal is sworn in for the third time as Prime Minister of Delhi on February 16. He has sworn twice as Prime Minister in the same place.

Cars must be parked in and behind the Civic Center on Sunday. The buses are parked on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat car park, Shanti Van car park and the service streets in Rajghat and Samta Sthal as recommended.

OB vans are parked on the footpath along the JLN Marg opposite Ramlila Maidan and behind Gate No. 2 to the roundabout near the Kamla market.

There will be no commercial vehicles from Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Dev Chowk via JLN Marg, Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via Desh Bandu Gupta Road, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk in Approved towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba, Tolstoy Road towards Ranjit Singh Flyover.

The Aam Aadmi Party has closed the Delhi assembly meeting last week with 62 out of 70 seats.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include:

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile-friendly version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Switch between articles smoothly as our pages load immediately.

dashboard

A one-stop shop to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for messages.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad, and print mobile applications. Our plans improve your reading experience.