After a long story in which legendary stories were brought to life through animation and music, Disney just couldn’t resist thinking about their classics. The studio’s live-action remake started with Alice in Wonderland in 2010 and has since grown into a full-fledged creative venture to recreate some of his animated films such as Cinderella, The Jungle Book, and Beauty and the Beast.

With the incredible success of these massive live action releases, Disney doesn’t stop there, and in the future tons of the company’s famous stories will come to the screen, including a replay of the legendary Chinese fairy tale in live action. “Mulan“That should be a full-size martial arts epic.

When the Emperor of China issued a decree requiring one man per family to serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, takes the place of her sick father. Disguised as a man, Hua Jun, she is put to the test at every step and has to use her inner strength and her true potential. It is an epic journey that turns her into a revered warrior and brings her the respect of a grateful nation and a proud father.

Check out the trailer below:

