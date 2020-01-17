Mukkom murder: Crime Branch collects evidence

advertisement

Birju, 53, who was arrested Thursday by a Crime Branch (CB) team on charges of murdering his mother and another partner in crime, was taken to his home in Manassery in Mukkom to collect further evidence in the case on Friday.

CB officials said that Birju was suspected of executing both murders at his home in Manassery. It was in March 2016 that Birju would have killed his mother with the help of his friend P. Ismail to seize her property.

Later, Ismail, the crime partner, was reportedly strangled in the same place in June 2017. According to CB officials, Birju was irritated by Ismail’s frequent demand for more money to hide the crime, and that he had decided to kill him .

To destroy evidence and deduce investigations, Birju allegedly cut the victim’s body with a surgical knife and dumped it at various locations. It was the investigation that was started to identify the victim that eventually helped the special investigation team to identify Birju and uncover his suspected role in killing his own mother.

The local police had taken extensive security measures around the house to prevent all possible attempts to manipulate the suspect. The CB team was led by M. Binoy Deputy Chief Inspector. Hundreds of local residents pushed the location to follow the process.

As part of the investigation, Birju’s wife will also be grilled by the CB team on Saturday.

She was notified on Friday to appear in front of the research team. CB sources said they would check if the woman had prior knowledge of the crimes.

