Laura Reynolds

Mudblood, caution: A new Harry Potter exhibition dedicated to Slytherin will open soon

Love or hate it, Slytherin is an important part of Harry Potter’s magic world – and it’s celebrated in a new exhibition this year.

The house in Hogwarts – known for its connections to dark magic and home to Potter’s student enemy Draco Malfoy – will be in the spotlight for five months on the Warner Bros Studios Tour.

Full details of A Celebration of Slytherin have yet to be released, but we know that the Great Hall will be set up for a Slytherin win in the House Cup. Original banners that appeared in the films are hung up and the tables are set for a feast – expect lots of green and silver based on the house colors.

The rest of the studio tour – including the Forbidden Forest, Diagon Alley, and Gringotts Bank – will also include an allusion to Salazar Slytherin’s alma mater with Slytherin’s costumes and props.

A Slytherin celebration at Warner Bros Studio Tours from April 3 to September 6, 2020. Included in the normal entrance fee and ticket – all tickets must be purchased in advance.

