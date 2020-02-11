The Massachusetts Society of CPAs has announced a joint effort with the American Institute of CPAs and Bentley University to inform those responsible for local accounting firms about how diversity and inclusion can be promoted at work.

The program, launched in January, titled “Bridging the Gap: A Range of Diversity and Integration Leaders” runs through 2020. The program consists of training sessions that focus on recruiting, engaging and promoting under-represented professionals.

According to the MSCPA, the initiative reflects an “urgent priority” among MSCPA members “to adapt the workforce to the different communities it serves” and the company’s participation in the CEO Action commitment.

“The training is about taking good diversity intentions to the next level – more consciously and effectively,” said Amy Pitter, president and CEO of MSCPA, in a statement. “We are working hard to fill the pipeline with students from underrepresented communities, but this work means nothing if we don’t create jobs where people from different backgrounds can thrive. This series will help our members create a welcoming and sustainable environment in the coming years. “

Bentley University offers four half-day workshops on topics such as unconscious bias, mentoring, networking, and inclusion strategies to inform MSCPA members how they can improve diverse recruitment and retention.

“We are excited to partner with MSCPA to build more diverse, inclusive, and equitable organizations,” said Deborah Pine, executive director of the Gloria Cordes Larson Center for Women and Business & Bentley University Executive Education, in a statement. “We, the Center for Women and Business, look forward to offering workshops and programs to help MSCPA drive real change. We welcome the important work they are doing to address these issues for their members and the wider community . ”

A group of 40 managing partners, human resource managers, executives and employees will take part in the leadership series and represent more than 3,000 Massachusetts professionals. Participating companies are:

AAFCPAs

All CPAs

Blumshapiro

Burkhart Pizzanelli

Edelstein & Company

KPMG

LGA

McLane Middleton

O’Connor & Drew

RSM – Boston

Tonneson + Co.

Wolf & Company

More information is available on the MSCPA website here.