A woman who was brought from a house in Moston to the hospital by emergency services in white suits and taken to the hospital has since died.

Medic and police came to a property on Routledge Walk early Monday morning.

The woman in her fifties was found with life-threatening injuries.

The Manchester Evening News knows that she suffered a severe leg wound infection.

The ambulance personnel and police officers who entered the property were wearing full-body haz mat suits.

The men. was said this was for hygienic reasons.

Unfortunately, the police confirmed that the woman died on Wednesday.

A 48-year-old man, originally arrested on suspicion of neglect, was released on bail for further investigation.

Crews from the North West Ambulance Service incident response team, police crime scene investigators and forensic officers responded on Monday.