Mrs Hinch's laundry trick will forever change the way you make the bed

When it comes to housework, there are some jobs you just can’t avoid, no matter how much you hate them.

Things like washing up, vacuuming and putting down the trash cans are as inevitable as changing the bedding.

Fortunately, we have people like Ms. Hinch who help us with these things by teaching us clever tips and tricks that make life a lot easier.

Your latest tip is no exception and promises to change the way you do your laundry forever.

The Queen of Clean has revealed a little secret in her Instagram story about how she keeps her bedding fresh and crisp.

Mrs. Hinch puts all of her laundry in a pillow case

(Image: Instagram / Ms. Hinch)

She explained how she put all of her sheets together in one pillow case, and to be honest I don’t know how we used to imagine it.

She wrote about a photo of her bedding: “Where do I keep my fresh bedding?

“I keep the whole fresh bed in the matching pillow case!”

To keep it fresh, Ms. H. ironed duvet covers, pillowcases, and fitted sheets before placing Lenor’s 2-pound tumble sheets in her clean bedding.

She says it keeps her things “smelling nice” longer. Top tip, Ms. Hinch!

