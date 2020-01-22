Mr Peanut Super Bowl commercial: Planters kills the famous mascot for a new advertising campaign

advertisement

The snack food company Planters has killed its famous mascot Mr. Peanut and his “funeral” will take place during the Super Bowl.

“With a heavy heart, we confirm that Mr. Peanut died at the age of 104. In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most,” the company tweeted.

The anthropomorphic peanut experienced its fate on a “road trip” to the Super Bowl with the actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes.

A video released on the company’s YouTube page shows the trio singing “(I Just) Died in Your Arms” by the cutting crews before an armadillo wanders into the middle of the street.

The vehicle turns and dives off a cliff, leaving Walsh, Snipes and Mr. Peanut hanging on a branch for their lives. Mr. Peanut then releases the snap branch to support his friends’ weight and fall to death.

“Maybe he’s fine,” said Snipes before the Nutmobile and Mr. Peanut exploded.

Planters said in a statement that fans can see Mr. Peanut’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl.

“I will do my best to honor his legacy and be there for my friends as if he was always there for me, even until our last wild ride together. I will pay my last respects during his funeral on Super Bowl Sunday . I encourage ours. ” whole nation to do the same, “said Walsh in the statement.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers at the Miami Super Bowl on February 2.

