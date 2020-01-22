advertisement

Planters killed Mr. Peanut.

In the run-up to the Super Bowl, Planters released a pre-game advertisement on Tuesday in which Mr. Peanut sacrificed himself to save actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes after they were hit in a Nutmobile accident.

This is how the premature death of the spokesperson unfolds. Mr. Peanut, Walsh and Snipes are on a nutty adventure in the Nutmobile when Mr. Peanut is forced to turn around, causing the vehicle to get out of hand. When the trio jump out of the vehicle to save themselves, they fall over the edge of a cliff and cling to a tree branch for safety. But the combined weight of the three is too much and the branch starts to break. Mr. Peanut, realizing this, lets go and sacrifices himself for his friends.

“We confirm with heart and soul that Mr. Peanut died at the age of 104,” said Samantha Hess, Planters brand manager at Kraft Heinz, in a press release. “He will be remembered as the legume that always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune into Mr. Funeral’s funeral. Peanut during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life. “

The death of Mr. Peanut was also announced on his official Twitter page with a photo of a crying monocle.

We confirm with heart that Mr Peanut died at the age of 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him the most. Please express your respect with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp

– The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

But don’t be afraid, Mr. Peanut fans. You can celebrate his life with your favorite Mr. Share Peanut memory on social media with the hashtag #RIPeanut.

Fans who spot the Nut Mobile in the run-up to the game day can also receive a commemorative pen in honor of Mr.’s life. Peanut, according to a news report from Kraft Heinz.

