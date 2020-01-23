Mr. Peanut dies to save Wesley Snipes in Planters Super Bowl Commercial

advertisement

Mr. Peanut has unfortunately passed away. He was 104 years old. The famous Mr. Peanut died when he saved the lives of Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh, as can be seen in the latest Planters Peanuts Super bowl commercially. According to the beloved mascot’s estate, he ended up “making the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends. Mr. Peanut died doing what he did best – having people’s backs when they needed him most . ” The commercial is pretty shocking to see and can be seen as NSFW and traumatizing for young children.

The monocle and cylinder wearing Mr. Peanut drives the NutMobile in the Super bowl Publicity while Cutting Crews is playing “(I Just) Died in Your Arms”. Suddenly he has to make a fast turn to avoid an armadillo on a winding mountain road and things get worse very quickly. Mr. Peanut, Wesley Snipes and Matt Welsh are ejected from the vehicle and are on a branch that supports their entire weight. However, the small branch is not enough to accommodate all three. Then Mr. Peanut decides to let go. He dies and then the NutMobile explodes.

Planters Peanuts may have some kind of resurrection for Mr. Peanut in a follow-up Super bowl commercial, but as it is, he’s currently dead. Maybe the peanut company has taken some influence from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we’ll see Wesley Snipes and Matt Welsh get on time travel missions to help Mr. Peanut’s death like Avengers: Endgame undo. Robert Downey Jr. took care of his voice for a while before Bill Hader took over. This seems like a pretty daring maneuver to kill one of the biggest brand mascots of all time, even if it’s expensive Super bowl commercially.

The commercial will be broadcast in the third quarter Super bowl LIV, followed by Mr. Peanut’s funeral. It’s not entirely clear what Planters Peanuts planned for the funeral above, but they seem to double with death. Matt Welsh had this to say in a statement about Mr. Peanut’s death.

“Mr. Peanut was more than just a friend – he was a hero. His death shook me deeply. I will do my best to honor his legacy and be there for my friends as if he were always there for me, even until our last wild ride together. I’ll pay my last honor at his funeral Super bowl Sunday. I encourage our entire nation to do the same. “

Planters will be great for that Super bowl Advertising and offering Mr. Peanut fans, who happen to see the NutMobile on the go before the big game, as a pin. The pin will honor Mr. Peanut’s life, so be careful. Super bowl LIV will be held on Sunday February 2nd at 6:30 p.m. Eastern by the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The big game is broadcast on the Fox network. Thanks to The Estate of Mr. Peanut’s YouTube channel, you can watch the Planters commercial above.

