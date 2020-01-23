advertisement

MPs are calling for a “radical” new approach to tackling emergency waiting times at Stepping Hill Hospital.

Concerns about Stockport’s emergency department were raised during a debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

advertisement

Hazel Grove MP William Wragg asked what could be done to alleviate the increasing pressure on A&E.

In December 200 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E for a ward bed, in November there were 87 patients.

Only 59.1 percent of the people who arrived at A&E waited less than four hours to reach the national 95 percent goal for all hospitals.

Mr Wragg, who led the debate, said the demand for emergency care at Stepping Hill rose 5 percentage points last year and 6 percentage points in the three months before Christmas.

William Wragg

(Image: Stockport Express)

In the past, Stepping Hill’s A&E department rarely had more than 200 patients a day.

There are now more than 300 victims who take part in A&E every day.

Bed capacity is a growing problem as Stepping Hill has 99 beds.

A hospital bed system should ideally run around 85pc, Mr Wragg told other MPs.

In order to counteract the pressure, short-term solutions for trust were created.

Read more about the latest top stories

Around £ 1.2m has already been spent on counseling and treatment rooms in A&E and on 30 additional hospital beds.

As a precaution, winter plans were implemented two months earlier.

“Even so, concerns were so great that they were recognized by the Greater Manchester Health and Social Partnership,” said Wragg.

Stepping Hill has also received an additional £ 2 million to open another 51 beds at the end of March this year.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the hospital would receive £ 30.6 million to provide a new emergency care campus.

The campus will include an emergency center, a general practitioner examination unit, a planned examination unit and a new access road for ambulances.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Wragg urged the investment, saying: “A radical long-term solution is required if Stepping Hill is to improve its A&E performance.

“That is why I, the hospital and all members of the house who are interested in it have asked for greater investments.”

He added: “The emergency treatment center offers an alternative for those who do not need resuscitation or emergency care.”

Minister of Health Edward Argar said he hoped that consultation and planning for the new emergency care campus would begin this year.

“I know, darling. A friend wants us to move further and faster and I am happy to accept his offer to meet,” said Mr. Argur.

“We will work together to see if we can speed things up, but that’s the time frame as it is now.”

We have a dedicated Facebook page that brings you the latest news, events and community news in Stockport.

Follow the page here to stay up to date on all events in Stockport and to participate in the discussion.

And you can also follow us on Twitter.

The hospital managers at the Stockport NHS Foundation Trust have previously apologized for long waiting times in A&E.

The hospital is said to serve a higher proportion of older people with complex health needs.

The debate found that the hospital itself was built to treat 50,000 patients a year, but is expected to treat around 100,000 people by 2020.

The latest A&E numbers for January showed “high” numbers in all Greater Manchester hospitals.

Six ambulance diversions have been set up:

– One from Stepping Hill to the Manchester Royal Infirmary

– One from Tameside General Hospital to Stepping Hill

– One from Wythenshawe Hospital to the MRI

– Two from Royal Oldham Hospital to Fairfield General Hospital

Bed occupancy in the region remained high at 90.84 percent.

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also gives you an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook.

advertisement