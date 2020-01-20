MPs and city councils urge the government to submit controversial business park applications

advertisement

A MP and councilors have urged the government to review a decision to allow a huge business park on more than 130 acres of green belt in Wigan.

Symmetry Park, a £ 73 million logistics center planned at Junction 25 of the M6 ​​near Winstanley, was approved by the Wigan Council Planning Committee on January 14.

advertisement

The plans were answered with almost 350 objections and protests near the planned site. Residents were concerned about the loss of open space, the impact on air quality and additional traffic.

However, the majority of the committee approved the possibility of bringing 1,600 jobs to the community. One member said it would be “utter madness” to reject the application.

Due to the size of the settlement and the location in the green zone, final approval by Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Municipalities and Local Government, is still required.

And the minister has already received letters asking him to submit the application, which would lead to a public investigation.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Yvonne Fovargue, a MEP from Makerfield, argued that the proposals conflicted with the National Green Belt Policy and the Wigan Council’s development plan.

A letter addressed to Mr. Jenrick states: “(The application) could have a significant impact beyond its immediate location.

“At the planning session, the council accepted that the development would jeopardize the purposes of the green belt status at the site.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue

(Image: Copyright unknown)

“However, the city council stated that this was not a serious branch and was therefore apparently acceptable. Protection of the green belt either applies or not. ‘

Ms. Fovargue also expressed concern about developer Tritax Symmetry, saying the business park could raise an additional £ 3 million in business rates each year.

Faced with continued financial pressure on the Wigan Council, the Labor MP said: “I am concerned that this can be seen as an influencing factor in the planning process.”

We now have our own Facebook page where you can find the latest news, events and community news in and around Wigan.

To keep up to date with what’s happening in Wigan, Atherton and Leigh – and to participate in the discussion – follow the page here.

Reporter Tom George reports on everything Wigan has to offer for the Manchester Evening News. You can follow him here on Twitter.

The letter also questions the value of local plans after a planning inspector rejected the Council’s attempt to include the country’s development in its latest plan.

The planning officers of the council had informed the planning committee that the reasons given by the inspector in 2013 were out of date and that the demand for logistical developments in the community had increased since then.

Ms. Fovargue’s concerns were reinforced in a letter to Mr. Jenrick by three Winstanley council members – Coun Paul Kenny, Coun Clive Morgan and Coun Marie Morgan.

Plans for the Symmetry Park

Coun Kenny, who spoke against the request at the meeting, said: “Our voters have fought for a decade to protect this website from development, and in 2013 accepted that the website was protected in the adopted plan until at least 2026.”

The Secretary of State will typically only submit an application if it is in significant conflict with national policy or is of national importance, the government website said.

When an application is received, an inspector is appointed to investigate the proposal. Mr. Jenrick has to take into account the findings of the inspector when making the decision.

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news. We are also on Instagram.

When you’re on the go, the M.E.N. App brings you closer to the latest news where you live. The app is available on iPhone and Android and can be tailored to provide you with the latest information.

The latest news, the latest information about your football club, the selection of events of the week and the latest trips – you can customize the app to your liking. Our push notifications help you highlight the greatest stories for you first.

Download it here on iPhone and Android.

advertisement