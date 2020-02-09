The villagers in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, set fire to a bus on February 9 after a motorcycle killed two people and injured one, police said.

The incident occurred near Dodwada Village on Khandwa-Indore Road, said the K.P. David.

“Mayabai [30] and Shriram [4] were killed and Akhilesh was injured when the bus crashed into her motorcycle from behind. Angry villagers lit the bus and fire engines had to be called to put the fire out, ”he said.

“Mayabai, her husband Akhilesh and her nephew Shriram returned to their village after a wedding ceremony. The driver fled locally and is trying to arrest him, ”he added.

