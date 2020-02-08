UPDATE: Republican congressional candidate Pete Sessions made a statement in response to Flores advocacy,

Congressman Bill Flores made a financial contribution to four people who ran for succession and then asked one of them to repay the contribution for the pledge to join the House Freedom Caucus. Now he has approved the candidate for whom his own advisor works in this race. If I am elected to represent CD-17, I will begin with a seniority that is now Rep. Flores. This step will help provide highway funding, support our research facilities, promote our farming community, and protect Waco and Bryan-College Station from redistribution. The same seniority will also help me solve our nation’s most important problems: changing our immigration laws, building the southern border wall, and balancing our budgets. Above all, Rep. Flores knows that nothing can be done for the Republican agenda in the House of Representatives unless the Republicans take back the majority. After leading the campaign against Nancy Pelosi in 2010, Bill knows that I can help do it again. A freshman member of Congress will not be as effective in helping to win the majority, and Rep. Flores knows that. It took him three semesters to get started in energy and trade.

Waco, Texas Congressman Bill Flores has approved candidate Renee Swan in the race to replace him as a representative of Texas Congressional District 17 in Congress.

Representative Flores made the announcement this morning at the Waco Hippodrome. Flores, who is due to retire at the end of his term, said he came to a decision after meeting many candidates and found that Swan was the candidate who had “conservative values” like deregulation, healthcare and a restricted government best represent.

Swan, a former healthcare professional, said she originally had no intention of running for office until she heard the news that representative Flores was planning to retire at the end of his term. This and the increasing regulations in the health sector prompted Swan to apply for the congress.

The early vote in Texas begins on February 18 in just under two weeks, while the Texas area code takes place on March 3.