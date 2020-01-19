Mozilla announces layoffs as new sources of income are not available

advertisement

Mozilla, the company behind the famous Firefox browser, fired 70 people after discovering that its new products have not improved results.

In a statement on the Mozilla blog, company chairman and interim CEO Mitchell Baker said the news was “difficult” but necessary because the company had not earned as much as expected.

“You may remember that in 2019 and 2020, we should generate revenue with new subscription products as well as higher revenue from sources outside of search. That didn’t happen, ”she wrote.

“Our plan for 2019 underestimated how long it would take to build and deliver new revenue-generating products. Given all this and what we’ve learned about the pace of innovation in 2019, we’ve decided to make our 2020 sales forecast more conservative. “

She also said that the company will “live for the foreseeable future” within its means and will not spend more than it deserves.

She said the decision was made fairly quickly (just before the vacation break) and that any layoff staff would receive “generous exit packages and outplacement support.”

Although it said that a total of 70 people would be fired, Baker added that the number could be “slightly larger” as the company is still in a consultation process in the UK and France.

