Moving houses, renting a car? Dubai issues new rules - News

The issue of this decision is part of a plan for charging road transport and streamlining vehicle rental activities in the emirate.



Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued Administrative Decree No. 706 of 2019 to implement Resolution No. 47 of 2017 of the Executive Council for the regulation of road transport and car rental activities in Dubai, which focuses on passenger transport regulation. , goods, valuables, packages, food and furniture by specialized companies.

The resolution also regulates the rental of buses, trucks, recreational vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

“The issuing of this decision is part of a plan for charging road transport and streamlining vehicle rental activities in the Emirate. The overall goal is to regulate the practice of such activities in this vibrant city,” said Sultan Al Marzooqi, director of commercial transport Activities at RTA’s Licensing Agency.

“The decision clearly defines the roles of RTA’s Licensing Agency in this regard, including deciding on applications for permits covered by the decision, and specifying the number of vehicles that the company may use to provide passenger transport and set up a database for activities, facilities and vehicles covered by this Decree.

“The decision empowered the licensing agency to establish and approve technical and safety standards for operational vehicles and to monitor compliance by license operators and franchise contracts. In the event of a breach of provisions, the applicable penalties apply as provided for in the decision, “Al Marzooqi explained.

He added that companies should seek approval from RTA in consultation with licensing entities in the Emirate; a condition for the completion of the issue, renewal and modification of permits if they are related to an activity mentioned in the decision.

“The number of registered transport and car rental companies in Dubai is 12,000 and the number of registered vehicles for transport and rental activities is 255,000,” he confirmed.

Staff Reporter

