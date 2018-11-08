MoviePasse's latest excuse for problems is that it is literally dog-run

advertisement

The decline is well documented, hence the CliffsNotes: there was no money to keep pace with the massive growth. As a result, subscription prices have been increased while limiting the number of films people would watch. At some point the money ran out and $ 5 million was borrowed in cash to stay afloat. The company was recently spun off from its parent company Helios and Matheson, which are facing fraud investigations and a class action lawsuit against them.

MoviePass repeatedly caused its subscribers the annoyance of not communicating quickly and transparently on these topics. To make up for this, the service sent its users one of the more bizarre (and vague) highlights in the company’s history on Wednesday evening.

The subject line of the email was normal. It read: “We listen. We learn. We change.”

“Shot! I’m Chloe, the director of barketing at MoviePass,” the message began. “I want to explain why you have had a” battle experience “with us from time to time, but it turns out that I’m a dog and cannot speak. What I do know is that I see these people working like crazy to improve MoviePass for you as soon as possible. They are so thankful for your membership and support as they work it out. “

The email has Not get along well with MoviePass subscribers, most of whom currently barely use the service due to its lack of functionality – a fact that Helios and Matheson’s boss Ted Farnsworth actually seems to be right.

“Are you mocking your consumers?” Asked a user on Twitter. “This email confuses me a lot.”

“Don’t hesitate to mess around with a cute dog. It’s insulting and I hate you even more now, ”wrote another.

“I guess I pay $ 9.99 / month for occasional emails from an adorable dog. I’ve been patient with MoviePass, but in the past month or two I’ve 100% checked my favorite local movie theater, absolutely 0 movies are an option, ”wrote a third.

Yet another wrote that today the service has upgraded “the classic trick” blame your farts on the dog “to” blame your faulty business model and miserable customer service on the dog “.

You just wrote “Really” along with two question marks and the middle finger emoji.

Media weren’t much nicer.

“Something tells me that Chloe has a lot more to do than listening, studying, and changing MoviePass – like digging up $ 300 million in pirate gold that someone left behind in the back yard,” wrote Tom McKay of Gizmodo.

In one piece entitled “MoviePass, what are you doing?” Wrote Angie Han of Mashable: “Apparently all the” listening “and” learning “and” changing “that MoviePass claims it does has resulted in little more than vague promises and.” silly dog ​​word games. In addition, the dog admits this himself She cannot explain that WTF happened to MoviePass, , , , It is basically a _ (ツ) _ / ¯ for all customers who are fed up with “playing around”.

The Verge’s Tasha Robinson, who described the email as “so incredibly deaf,” wrote her “cute, insincere tone, and her vague assurances of future positive changes increase nonsensical numbers to overdo its value for cinemas; block access to certain theaters and certain films without manipulating the market; Collecting data about its users and then claiming that this information should never be used; Billing of users even after their termination; and unpopular gestures in corporate emails that blame app errors and technology failures. “

