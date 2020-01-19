Movie stars who were digital: Robert De Niro, More

advertisement

Who needs botox when there is cutting edge technology? The recent CGI craze in Hollywood is digitally changing the appearance of film stars to make their characters appear younger on the big screen.

One of the first films to perform the computer-generated aging process was X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) for a flashback scene with a leading role Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, Two years later, the visual effects team behind The Curious Case followed by Benjamin Button to do Brad PittThe title character dates back several decades.

Some other superhero films have also digitally touched up actors, such as: Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Michelle Pfeiffer in Ant Man and the Wasp (2018).

However, the most recent example is the Irishman who is old Robert De Niro. Al Pacino and Joe Pesci to portray younger versions of gangsters Frank Sheeran, Jimmy Hoffa and Russell Bufalino. The crime epic became one of the director’s most expensive films Martin ScorseseCareer with $ 159 million production budget.

“It is a blessing to know that what we produce is not only a real reconstruction of the moment and the scene … but also something that Martin Scorsese can look at and say:” Yes, that is what I was looking for have. This is what i wanted. This is the young version of Robert De Niro that I remember, ”said Douglas Moore, an employee of Industrial Light & Magic who worked on the film, in a YouTube video.

