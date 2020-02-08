Q.

Why are people with high blood pressure discouraged from weightlifting exercises (isotonic)?

How does aerobics, walking and swimming affect lowering blood pressure?

ON

Isotonic exercises are high intensity activities for short periods, such as weight lifting. The contracting muscles put pressure on the arterioles, causing increased peripheral vascular resistance, which requires the heart to pump harder. Increased contractility of the heart muscle and increased vascular resistance increase blood pressure. Therefore, isotonic exercises for high blood pressure should be avoided.

Aerobic exercise such as running, swimming, and cycling begins gradually and lasts longer. This leads to an expansion of the arterioles in the muscles in order to supply the training muscles with more blood. By increasing the venous blood flow from the legs to the heart and reducing the resistance in the arterioles, the heart can easily pump blood. Regular aerobic exercises lower blood pressure and improve heart function.

