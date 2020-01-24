advertisement

Ralph Hasenhuttl has revealed that Jose Mourinho, Southampton, goalkeeper trainer Andrew Sparkes, called an ‘idiot’, became a running joke among his employees.

Tottenham manager Mourinho made headlines with his remarks about Sparkes after a surprising 1-0 Premier League loss against Saints on New Year’s Day.

The Portuguese may face an icy welcome from home fans on Saturday when he returns to St Mary’s for a FA Cup fourth round tie.

Heiligenbaas Hasenhuttl, who has repeatedly spoken about his admiration for Mourinho, feels no hostility towards his fellow coach and revealed that the controversial incident has generated a source of humor.

“I don’t think so, it’s emotion, they’re part of the game,” the Austrian replied when asked if he expected the argument to resume.

“Jose is a fantastic guy and Andrew is also a fantastic guy.

“It was a running joke after the game, also in our office, but he is a good guy and I think this is normal sometimes in a game, that emotions arise.

“But don’t hang it too high, I think.”

Mourinho received a yellow card from referee Mike Dean after a fight with Sparks.

His frustration broke out as a result of Southampton’s perceived waste of time as he watched Tottenham defeat and star attacker Harry Kane lose to a long-term injury.

The former boss of Chelsea and Manchester United said immediately after the game: “I think the yellow card is fair because I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot.”

This impressive victory for resurrected saints, achieved by an early strike by Danny Ings, is part of a series of seven wins from 11 top flying competitions that have driven the club on the south coast away from relegation danger.

Hasenhuttl hopes to see a handshake between Mourinho and Sparkes for the rematch.

“Yes, maybe, yes,” he said.

