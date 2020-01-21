Mountain Lion put to sleep after attacking 3-year-old Park in Orange County, California

advertisement

LAKE FOREST, California – A mountain lion who attacked a 3-year-old boy in a California park was found and put to sleep.

The boy was hospitalized after the incident in a wilderness park in Trabuco Canyon, a small community southeast of Los Angeles, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

A family of six was walking in the park when the mountain lion grabbed the child by the neck. The family’s father threw a backpack on the animal and released the boy. Instead, he reached for the bag and jumped onto a tree.

A 3-year-old man was attacked by a mountain lion at the Whiting Ranch around 4:15 p.m. this afternoon. The child is in a stable condition in a local hospital. The Department of Fish and Wildlife has given local law enforcement agencies permission to put the lion to sleep because of the threat to public safety.

The police responded and found the animal in the tree. The animal was killed due to the threat to public security.

The child was last led in a stable condition.

During the search, sheriff’s deputies evacuated the park with the help of a helicopter.

