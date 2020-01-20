advertisement

LAKE FOREST, CA – A mountain lion attacked and injured a child in Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Lake Forest on Monday afternoon.

KTLA reported that the young victim was hospitalized in an unknown condition after the attack, which was reported shortly after 4:15 p.m. in the park along Glenn Ranch Road, according to Tony Bommarito, captain of the Orange County Fire Authority.

Authorities evacuated the park when they were looking for the lion, he said. The officials believed they knew where the animal was, even though it had yet to be caught.

Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were summoned.

Further details were not immediately available.

According to government records, two more attacks on mountain lions were reported in the park. Both took place in January 2004. One claimed the life of. 35-year-old man while the other left a 30-year-old woman injured.

The last confirmed mountain lion attack on a human was in May at Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve in San Diego. A 4-year-old child was injured in the attack.

