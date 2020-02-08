The latest smartphones are incredibly expensive. They are no further than the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy Note 10+. Fortunately, people at Motorola are looking for your bags and have introduced new affordable devices, the Moto G Power and the Moto G Stylus.

Motorola is known for its affordable smartphones and would like to continue this tradition with the launch of the Moto G Power ($ 249) and the Moto G Stylus ($ 299), the company’s first phone with an integrated stylus. Both phones are equipped with a 19: 9 FHD + display with 6.4 inches and a 16 megapixel pinhole camera with which you can take your selfies. Under the hood of both phones is a Snapdragon 665 chipset that powers the device’s triple camera system.

Both phones also have 4 GB of RAM, run on Android 10 and are equipped with stereo speakers. In terms of design, both sides of the phone are made of glossy plastic with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor attached to the back. Unfortunately, both models do not have NFC (Near Field Communication) or wireless charging. Both devices are designed to be “water repellent” not to be confused with the fact that they are completely waterproof as this is not the case.

Where they differ is a different story. With the Moto G Stylus you get not only a phone with integrated accessories, but also a better camera. The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera, which takes 12-megapixel still images with four pixels, and has night vision and a 2-megapixel macro lens that is said to be able to focus on objects that are only two centimeters away. There is also a 117-degree ultrawide video camera. The stylus isn’t as impressive as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+’s Bluetooth-enabled accessories, but it’s an excellent replacement for those who don’t want to sell Samsung’s flagship device for $ 950.

The Moto G Power, on the other hand, does not have a great camera like the G Stylus with a 16 megapixel primary camera, an 8 megapixel 118 degree ultrawide camera and the same macro camera. It is also a hit in internal memory with only 64 GB compared to 128 GB of the G Stylus. If you need more space, both phones have slots for microSD cards.

Both models will be available this spring and will be available to purchase from various retailers such as Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy and Walmart.

Photo: Motorola