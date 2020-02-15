DAVID UNWIN / STUFF

On Saturday, rescue workers gathered around the vehicle that was involved in the accident on State Highway 57 near Shannon.

One person was seriously injured after an accident between a car and a truck on State Highway 57.

A police spokeswoman said the collision happened on the northeast side of Shannon on Saturday, just before 4 p.m.

Initial reports said the road was blocked in both directions and traffic was being diverted from Shannon to Foxton.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

Rescue workers were around the car when Stuff was on site, but no work was done on the vehicle or people.

Police reversed traffic at the intersection of SH56 and SH57, but those who had to drive through the area were diverted along Otauru Road.