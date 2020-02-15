HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – On Valentine’s Day, two loving parents struggle to heal their broken hearts.

“I will always love him and I will miss him every second of my life,” said Linda Morgan in tears.

Linda and David Morgan said they never thought they would sit on a couch and talk to the media about the night their 26-year-old son was tragically killed.

“We usually have dinner as a family on Friday night, so it is particularly difficult tonight,” said the man’s stepfather, David.

Last Friday evening, Ricardo Sepulveda was sitting at a traffic light on his motorcycle in North Houston at I-45 and West Gulf Bank Rd. The police said someone in a dark SUV had left him behind and left the scene. Since then, it has been a roller coaster of emotions for Ricardo’s entire family as the police continue to search for the driver.

“You can’t just do that and run away,” said David.

The emotional mother added, “Do the right thing. Come up, get on, and do the right thing.”

Apart from the fact that the family wants justice above all else, they just want to know: why?

“I don’t know if my son was lying there hoping for help and nobody was there.” Linda said in tears.

The 26-year-old studied to become a pilot. He loved cycling and his parents said he was always careful. He had a big smile no matter what happened, and he had many friends of all ages.

“He was just able to connect cultures and ages,” said David. “He was just a good, solid guy.”

“He was such a loving, loving son,” said his mother.

Linda said she would miss Ricardo’s morning kisses and share a cup of coffee with him. David said he would miss her random trips to the store just to talk.

“We would just talk about everything,” he recalled. “Just talk. It was our special thing. I will miss these conversations.”

The family hopes that the driver who caused their pain knows that his life will never be the same. Persons who have information about this incident are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The family opened a GoFundMe account to raise money for Ricardo’s funeral expenses.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.