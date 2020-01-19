Mother's daughter is nicer than Harry and Meghan

advertisement

MOTHER DAUGHTER by Kate Hennig (Soulpepper). At the Young Center for the Performing Arts (50 Tank House). Runs until 9 February. $ 35- $ 98. 416-866-8666, soulpepper.ca. See list. Rating: NNNN

Why would Harry and Meghan get all the royal attention these days? Playwright Kate Hennig“S Mother’s daughter is an equally moving story about the British monarchy – and much more fun.

advertisement

Soulpepper’s latest installment of Hennig’s Queenmaker series, which also had a run at Stratford, works well as the third game in the series, but is also easy on its own.

In the center of intrigue, Mary (Shannon Taylor), daughter of Henry VIII and his rejected first wife Catherine of Aragon (here called Catalina and played by Fiona Byrne). Although Mary’s cousin Jane (Andrea Rankin) briefly takes over the throne and her half-sister Bess (Jessica B. Hill) desires it too, Mary officially becomes the first queen regnant of England. The piece offers an intensive study of the relationships between these women, very complicated by their family history and religious differences.

Hennig adjusts the story with modern language, humor and a fresh feminist view. Although producing a male heir is certainly up to Mary’s mind, she says she is not forced to marry anyone to do that. Her adviser Bassett (Beryl Bain) goes one step further and suggests that they drop a pre-nup gender parity clause to take away part of the patrilineal heat. Hennig creates a reflective monarch with a conscience and self-awareness to realize: “You have to be a complete bastard to do this work.”

Strong performances emphasize more than just bitterness between the characters. Taylor’s layered Mary struggles deeply with every decision she has to make. She sometimes struggles physically, shows vulnerability, but nevertheless remains in control. Catalina van Byrne hardly hides a deep anger and a desire for revenge under her maternal protection. And Hill’s determined Bess shows calm but cunning self-assurance. Rankin’s Jane is more of a supportive character, but her sweet vulnerability makes her death especially moving.

There is a lot of historical information in this piece and director Alan Dilworth pace it beautifully. It contains mystical touches such as a flash of static image whenever Catalina, who visits from the afterlife, enters the world of Mary. Lorenzo SavoiniWith the set, Dilworth can place characters on a raised scaffold for some memorable alien scenes. A simple but beautifully crafted table and chair sit on the stage for use in various ways.

Not sure if the neon lights on stage come under the fixed design of Savoini or Kimberly PurtellLighting, but the effect is surprisingly modern and dazzling.

And the white cross, constantly glowing above us, reminds us what is at stake for these characters.

@somanydreams

.

advertisement