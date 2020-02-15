The child appears before his mother, desperately close to being real, but not really there.

“Mom, where have you been?” the girl asks. “I missed you very much. Did you miss me?”

The mother can see her, speak to her, but cannot touch her.

Jang Ji-sung tries unsuccessfully to touch her daughter in a virtual reality meeting.

“I missed you, Na-yeon,” she tells the computer-generated child, trying to stroke her hair.

Na-yeon is just pixels and a voice in headphones. The meeting takes place in a green room, a virtual reality headset on the mother’s head.

Na-yeon’s virtual reality avatar, who died of cancer at the age of seven.

Na-yeon died of leukemia in 2016 at the age of seven.

For mother Jang Ji-sung, it is complex and deeply emotional to meet her daughter’s avatar.

“If Na-yeon were alive, she would be 11 now. And it is heartbreaking to see her time stop at the age of seven. But I was so happy to see her that way,” she said.

The meeting is deeply emotional for the grieving mother.

The reunion was organized for a South Korean TV show accused of manipulating a grieving mother.

Media columnist Park Sang-hyun said the documentary is an exploitation of personal pain, AFP reported.

“It is understandable that a grieving mother wants to meet her late daughter. I would do the same,” he said.

“The problem is that the broadcaster took advantage of a vulnerable mother who lost a child due to viewer ratings.

“If the mother had been given advice before filming, I wonder what kind of psychiatrist that would allow.”

But Jang hoped the program could comfort others who had lost loved ones.

“Although it was very short … I was really happy at the moment,” she wrote in her blog – which has now become private.

Jang said her last wish was to tell Na-yeon that she loved her and never forgot her.