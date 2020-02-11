Herlande Michel

A mother was arrested after bruises were found on her daughter who attended The Villages Charter Middle School.

The Department of Children and Families opened an investigation after school staff found that the student had bruises in the middle school locker room, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

A DCF social worker and the police drove to the home of 40-year-old Herlande Michel on Wood Duck Lane in Fruitland Park on Sunday. Her daughter told the DCF clerk that she was in trouble because she misused her school-issued Chromebook and suspended it at school.

Michel found out about this and punished her by hitting her with a computer charging cable more than ten times. The bruises on the arms, outer and inner thighs were already visible three days later, ”says the detention report.

The bruises were shaped like a computer cable, the report said.

During her interview with the DCF clerk, the Haiti-born nurse said she didn’t think there was anything wrong with the punishment. Michel added that she didn’t want her daughter to go to jail and she tried to “tighten” her. “

Michel was arrested for child abuse. It was booked in Lake County Jail for a $ 2,000 bond.