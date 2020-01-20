Mother of Israeli detained in Russia expects Putin to pardon her during Israel visit - Israel News

advertisement

Naama Issachar’s mother said on Sunday that she expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon her daughter in the coming days.

“It is the moment of truth, this week we will know when [Naama] will be free. I have left Israel in tears and if there are no surprises I will return to bring them with me,” said Jaffa Issachar Activists working for her daughter’s release did not protest Putin when he came to Israel on Thursday and said she wanted to “respect the President.”

Discussion of Issachar’s probable release has intensified in the past few days, and Russian reports say that Putin could announce a pardon during his visit to Israel later this week.

Issachar, 26, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after finding 9.6 grams of hashish during a layover at Moscow Airport.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that he had spoken to Putin about the matter. “I felt that he was really ready to find a solution. I am much more optimistic. I can’t go into details, but we’ll continue to do everything we can to bring Naama home. Until then, we will continue to support both your family and you, ”said Netanyahu in a statement.

Putin was invited to Israel by President Reuven Rivlin. He will attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem’s Holocaust Memorial and Museum Yad Vashem on Thursday. Around 30 heads of state and senior officials will be present, including US Vice President Mike Pence; Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump; French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the Heads of State and Government of the European Union.

Some of the presidents will meet with Rivlin, their Israeli counterpart, others with Netanyahu. Some foreign dignitaries, including Macron, asked to meet with Kahol Lavan’s chairman Benny Gantz so as not to be seen as an expression of opinion in the upcoming general election in Israel.

Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian special envoy of the President for the Middle East, will arrive in Israel on Tuesday before Putin. Bogdanov will meet Netanyahu and the two men will discuss Issachar’s release, among other things.

