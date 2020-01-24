Mother finds pictures of her children on a stranger's Facebook profile

advertisement

ARCHDALE, N.C. – A simple scroll on Facebook has taken a worrying turn for a North Carolina mother.

Becky Smith said she didn’t expect to see a portrait of her three children on one profile, according to the WGHP.

She said a man who lives almost 300 miles away used a picture of her children as his own profile picture. She didn’t know him at all and found it very scary.

“My mouth closed and I think I really see it? I just thought what on earth? I took screenshots of it to make sure it was real,” said Smith.

Smith says she was so confused and didn’t understand why anyone would.

“I definitely describe it as creepy because I can’t imagine why he’s using someone else’s picture,” said Smith.

She told her friends what had happened and reported the photo to Facebook.

“I received two replies from Facebook today that they didn’t think something was wrong … that they examined it and that this person didn’t try to pretend to be me,” said Smith.

Smith said that she constantly shares pictures of her children online, especially to connect with distant friends.

“I love to see their children grow up like this, and I know they like watching my children grow,” said Smith.

Smith even went one step further by sending the man a personal message asking him to remove the picture.

“I sent him a private message and just said, ‘Why are you using my photo as your profile picture?'” Said Smith.

WGHP contacted Facebook about the problem. All they have been able to tell us is that their team will look into the matter and will take action accordingly.

“I just want the picture to be cut off. I mean, I just really wish Facebook would get him to turn it off and pay more attention to such things,” said Smith.

Later that evening, Smith noticed that the man was taking the picture. Facebook has also confirmed to us that the image has been removed.

