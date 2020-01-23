Mother dog found a crate with her 4 puppies on the side of the road

advertisement

DARIEN, Go. (WNCN) – A mother dog and her four puppies were found on the side of a road in Georgia pulling a crate with the puppies, officials from an animal care agency said.

“We know that there is evil in this world and this only proves that! This poor mama dog saw someone put her four young puppies in a wire crate and then tied a blue strap around her collar and then tied the strap to this crate and left them on a dirt road !!! Said McIntosh County Animal Services said in a Facebook post.

Officials say that a good Samaritan and his son saw the mommy dog ​​and her puppies struggling to pull the crate down the road and save them all, and take them to the shelter.

“Thanks to the kind souls who brought them to MCAS. Since then, everyone has been fed, watered (they were very thirsty), vaccinated, dewormed, bathed and deflated, “the asylum said in a Facebook post.

The dog and her puppies were made available for adoption on Thursday.

