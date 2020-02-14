BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) – The mother of a 7-year-old bedridden child who was found dead left her children alone to go to a bar, according to court records.

According to the complaint filed with the Matagorda district clerk, 26-year-old Lauren Dean left her three children home alone on January 30 to go to Shades Bar in Bay City.

Bay City police responded to the family’s home at 2:36 p.m. the next day to conduct a CPS transfer check in 22018 Bordeaux.

Police said Dean had invited an officer to show them the children were fine, but when the officer checked on Jordynn Barrera, she passed away.

Jordynn was non-communicative and had Down syndrome and cerebral palsy and was on a feeding tube.

A witness in the apartment complex called CPS before midnight to check social assistance for the children left alone.

Two other children aged 5 years and 3 months were also found in the apartment.

The police arrested Dean and she was sent to the Matagorda District Prison for three second-degree crimes: abandonment, child risk, and impending assault.

The other two children living in the apartment were removed from the residence.

Anyone with additional information is requested to call Detective Stephen Lunsford or Detective Reyna Perez at 979-245-8500.

