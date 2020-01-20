Mostert raises 49ers to the Super Bowl with a 37-20 win over Packers

advertisement

Fans cheer as the San Francisco 49ers running back down to Raheem Mostert scored a goal against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of the NFL NFC Championship soccer game on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, California achieve (AP Photo / Ben Margot)

SANTA CLARA, California (AP) – Raheem Mostert hurried for 220 yards and four touchdowns to make Jimmy Garoppolo a spectator. Nick Bosa harassed Aaron Rodgers from the start and the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers with a 37:20 NFC championship on Sunday.

The 49ers (15-3) reached their first Super Bowl in seven years and will play for the championship in Miami against the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks.

It was a remarkable turnaround for a team that won only 10 games in the first two seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch and chose number 2 in the last draft.

Now San Francisco is one of two teams that have stood still after a second tough win of the season against Rodgers and the Packers (14-4). The Niners are the third team to make it to the Super Bowl a year after winning four or fewer games, along with Cincinnati (1988) and the Rams (1999).

Bosa, last year’s tough season award as number 2 overall, set the tone when he ended the second round of the game in Green Bay with a 13-yard bag of Rodgers.

Mostert, an outstanding former specialty team, has done much of the rest in a remarkable story of salvation for a former surfer who was injured seven times and only carried the ball eight times in his first three seasons in the NFL.

But he has become an important part of the top NFC team this year. In the regular season, he led the Niners with 772 meters and delivered a performance for all ages in the NFC title game.

He was in the second highest hurry in a playoff game after Eric Dickerson’s 248 for the Rams on January 4, 1986, and was the first player to hurry at least four TDs and 200 yards in a playoff game.

He started when he burst 36 yards in a third-and-8 trap game to open the standings on San Francisco’s second drive and tore long runs away behind impressive blocks.

He added TD runs of 9 and 18 yards in the second quarter and ran 160 yards in half. He was the only player in NFL history to race at least 150 yards and three TDs in the first half of a playoff game.

Mostert added a 22-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Rodgers and the Packers were unable to achieve this feat when they were overwhelmed by San Francisco’s dominant front for the second time this season.

Rodgers had a career low of 3.15 yards per attempt in November with a defeat of 37-8 and was not much better in the first half of the second leg.

He lost a shot from the middle to the end of Green Bay’s only promising ride in half, threw an interception to Emmanuel Moseley late in half, and didn’t convert his first third of the season against the Niners, except for a 6-meter pass to Aaron Jones on the opening of the second quarter for its first third rebuild in 18 attempts this season against the Niners.

Rodgers sealed the trip with a 9-yard TD pass for Jones, but by then the game had gotten too far out of hand.

He led Green Bay to two more TDs and ended up with a 326-yard pass, but it wasn’t enough as the Packers lost the NFC title game for the third time since their last Super Bowl trip after the 2010 season.

CALM DAY

The Niners asked very little Garoppolo, who thanks to the great running game and the one-sided score only threw eight passes. He played for 24 minutes between his sixth and seventh rounds and ended with six finishes for 77 meters.

PASSING FAVRE

Rodgers’ two TD passes gave him 40 in his playoff career and broke Brett Favre’s franchise record of 39. Rodgers also has seven direct playoff games with at least two TD throws, one less than Joe Flacco’s record.

INJURY

Packer: S Adrian Amos had to retire after a chest injury in the first half and CB Jaire Alexander after a thumb injury in the second half.

49ers: RB Tevin Coleman left in the first half with a shoulder injury.

NEXT

49ers: The team’s seventh appearance in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs on February 2.

